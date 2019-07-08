Acuna went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The 21-year-old has hit safely in five straight games and gotten on base in 17 straight, slashing .269/.380/.478 over that stretch with four homers, four RBI, 18 runs and four steals. Acuna's power production has taken a hit at the top of the Atlanta order, but otherwise he's thriving in the leadoff spot.