Acuna went 1-for-2 with three walks, a triple, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Miami's pitchers did their best not to give the red-hot Acuna anything to hit, but he still did plenty of damage all the same. The 23-year-old now boasts a 1.447 OPS with four homers, three steals, eight RBI and 10 runs through the first 10 games of the season.