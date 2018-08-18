Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base three times in loss to Rockies
Acuna went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Rockies.
While his homer streak has ended, Acuna is still providing plenty of value as the Braves' leadoff hitter, reaching base in his first plate appearance in eight straight games (including Jose Urena's HBP on Wednesday). The rookie phenom now boasts a .288/.351/.568 slash line on the season and shows no signs of slowing down over the final six weeks of the campaign.
