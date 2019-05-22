Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base three times in loss
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.
The 21-year-old continues to rake in May, slashing .324/.383/.568 through 19 games on the month with five homers, three steals, 12 RBI and 15 runs. Acuna seems very comfortable in the leadoff spot for Atlanta, and his fantasy value is only accentuated by the increase in plate appearances and opportunities to run.
