Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.
The 23-year-old did his job setting the table as the leadoff hitter, but the heart of the Atlanta order wasn't able to take advantage. Acuna is expected to produce massive fantasy numbers once again after falling only three steals shy of a 40-40 campaign in 2019.
