Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's rout of the Cardinals.

The 21-year-old did his job at the top of the order, helping spark a 10-run outburst for Atlanta. Acuna is now slashing .278/.370/.468 through 43 games with eight homers, four steals, 25 RBI and 25 runs, but his production in runs and steals could accelerate if he sticks in the leadoff spot.