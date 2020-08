Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

After a slow start to the season, Acuna's bat has woken up, to the surprise of no one. The 22-year-old has gone 6-for-17 (.353) over the last four games, drawing two walks for good measure, while adding a homer, three runs and four RBI to his ledger.