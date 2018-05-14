Braves' Ronald Acuna: On base three times Sunday
Acuna went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
After a quick start to his big-league career, strikeouts have become a bit of an issue for Acuna. The 20-year-old is slashing only .220/.278/.380 through 12 games in May with 15 Ks, but he's been able to retain decent fantasy value while hitting second in the Braves' lineup, picking up two homers, a steal, three RBI and nine runs over that stretch. With Ender Inciarte heating up, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see manager Brian Snitker drop Acuna lower in the order, both to take advantage of Inciarte's current form and take some pressure off the organization's prized rookie.
