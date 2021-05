Acuna (ankle) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old will remain on the bench for the third consecutive contest after suffering the left ankle injury Thursday against the Blue Jays. Acuna had X-rays come back negative, but it's unclear when he's expected to retake the field. Ehire Adrianza will continue to work in right field and bat leadoff for Atlanta in his absence.