Acuna will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn right ACL during Saturday's game against Miami.

The injury initially appeared to be on the serious side, with the star outfielder needing to be carted off the field in pain after landing awkwardly while jumping for a fly ball. Atlanta was holding out hope that his MRI would reveal a less serious issue, but this diagnosis, unfortunately, represents a worst-case scenario for the 23-year-old. Acuna will be sidelined for the remainder of 2021 after undergoing surgery, and it remains to be seen if he'll ready to participate in spring training come next February.