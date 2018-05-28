Acuna (knee) is out of Monday's lineup against the Mets.

He went to a local clinic for further tests after exiting Sunday's game with a left knee injury and lower-back pain. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, it was a scary injury, as his knee appeared to bend inward. We are awaiting a more detailed diagnosis. Preston Tucker will start in left field and hit sixth.

