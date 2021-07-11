site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Placed on 60-day IL
Acuna (knee) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
A torn right ACL has ended the star outfielder's 2021 season, so this move frees up a 40-man roster spot for the Braves. Johan Camargo was recalled in a corresponding move.
