Acuna went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Acuna made his presence felt with his only knock, as he plated one of the team's three runs with an RBI double that scored Pablo Sandoval in the top of the sixth. Acuna has been sensational this season, but his numbers have regressed a bit of late and is hitting .167 with an .807 OPS over his last 10 appearances.