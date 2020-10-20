Acuna played through a sore left wrist throughout the postseason, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna wasn't injured badly enough that the Braves feared he could cause long-term damage, so he played through the issue, knowing that he could heal over the offseason. That perhaps explains why he hit a disappointing .217/.333/.370 in 12 playoff games. It doesn't sound as if the injury is expected to affect him heading into next season.

