Acuna (knee) will begin his rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and will bat leadoff and play right field in his first game.

Acuna is in the final stages of his recovery from right knee surgery, a procedure he underwent after tearing his ACL last July. Atlanta is tentatively targeting May 6 for his return. While the team will likely give him a handful of appearances at designated hitter to ease him back into action, the fact that he's beginning his rehab assignment by playing the field is seemingly a positive sign.