Acuna (knee) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett within the next couple of days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's doing really well," Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Tuesday's game. "I'm not sure when he'll go out [on a rehab assignment]. But I think it's going to be sooner rather than later."

The 20-year-old has been taking batting practice and engaging in running exercises at the team's spring-training complex since the weekend without any issues, so the next step in his rehab will be game action. Acuna has been out since May 27 with a sprain of his left ACL, and he appears to be on track to return to the big-league lineup just under a month after getting hurt.