Acuna will get a chance to relax and establish a routine with Triple-A Gwinnett before a promotion to the big leagues, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "I think the biggest thing with him is he's just trying too hard," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "He's pressing. He'll be fine."

The 20-year-old's struggles continued Monday night, as he went 0-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts for Gwinnett to leave him with a .139/.244/.167 slash line through nine games. The organization won't hesitate to bring Acuna to Atlanta once he shows signs of heating up, so fantasy GMs who have him stashed on their bench should keep him there, as with future financial considerations no longer on the table it's simply a matter of him regaining his poise and stringing together a few hits before he'll be in the majors.