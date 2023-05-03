Acuna went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a steal in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Acuna rejoined Atlanta's lineup just a day after taking a Tylor Megill fastball to the shoulder, forcing him out of Monday's contest against the Mets. The 25-year-old Acuna showed no ill effects, smacking a double and swiping his league-leading 14th stolen base. Acuna has gotten off to a tremendous start this season, slashing .362/.449/.586 with five home runs, 16 RBI and 26 runs scored.