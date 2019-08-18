Braves' Ronald Acuna: Pulled for lack of hustle
Acuna went 1-for-2 with a base hit before being pulled from Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the fifth inning after making a couple of baserunning gaffes in the bottom of the third inning, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Though Acuna reached on a single in his final plate appearance of the day, he denied himself of a potential double when he was slow to get out of the batter's box while watching the ball travel through the air. He then compounded matters by getting thrown out on a steal attempt, with manager Brian Snitker pulling him from the game early as a result. While Acuna's removal spells a disappointing end to his day, fantasy managers are likely just happy that the superstar outfielder isn't dealing with any sort of injury.
