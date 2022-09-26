Acuna (back) will start in right field and bat leadoff Monday against the Nationals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna had been out of the lineup for each of Atlanta's last four games with mid-back tightness, but he always appeared to be a good bet to start in Monday's series opener in Washington after he logged two plate appearances off the bench in Sunday's 8-7 win over Philadelphia in 11 innings. The fact that Atlanta is deploying Acuna at right field Monday rather than designated hitter seemingly supports that notion, and so long as he avoids any setbacks in his return to the lineup, he should be a mainstay in the starting nine throughout the week as the team looks to chase down the Mets for the National League East title.