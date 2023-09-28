Acuna went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

With his two stolen bases Wednesday, Acuna became the first player since 2009 to reach 70 steals while becoming the first player in MLB history to log a 40-70 season. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on a tear as he wraps up a historic season, going 29-for-78 (.372) with nine homers in his last 11 games. Overall, Acuna's slashing .336/.414/.596 with 41 homers, 146 runs scored and 104 RBI across 723 plate appearances.