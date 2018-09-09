Acuna went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Acuna reached base four times in five plate appearances Saturday, turning in another impressive performance. He now has at least one extra-base hit in five of his past 10 games, including three home runs. The 20-year-old has impressed by hitting .290/.362/.566 across 355 at-bats.