Acuna was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Baseball's top prospect is set to make his highly-anticipated debut Wednesday for the Braves. Acuna posted stellar numbers during his first three seasons in the minor leagues but has gotten off to a relatively slow start with Gwinnett this year, slashing .215/.301/.277 through his first 73 plate appearances. Despite his early struggles, the talented 20-year-old is more than capable of making an immediate impact in the majors. If he is somehow available in any fantasy leagues, he should be scooped up immediately.