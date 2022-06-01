Atlanta elected to withhold Acuna from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Arizona after he felt sore following Tuesday's 8-7 loss, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution repots.

Acuna's absence from the lineup initially looked to be a case of him getting a breather for a day game after a night game, but he's apparently not feeling 100 percent as Atlanta wraps up its series at Chase Field. The club hasn't indicated that Acuna is feeling soreness in his surgically repaired right knee, nor his right quadriceps, which kept him on the bench for three straight games at one point last week. Acuna is being labeled as day-to-day, and Atlanta is seemingly hopeful that the 24-year-old will be back in action for Thursday's series opener in Colorado.