Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives invite to spring training
The Braves extended a big-league spring training invitation to Acuna.
Acuna will return for a second straight big-league spring after impressing the organization during last year's camp. The top prospect earned a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett last July, and immediately set the league on fire, slashing .344/.393/.548 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 54 games. At just 20 years of age, Acuna is set to make his major-league debut in the middle of April once the club secures an extra year of team control over their budding star.
