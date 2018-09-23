Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives rare rest
Acuna is not starting Sunday against the Phillies.
Acuna sits for the first time in 48 games as the Braves make several changes following their division-clinching win Saturday. Adam Duvall starts in left field in his place.
