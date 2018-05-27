Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receiving further evaluation for knee injury
Acuna was sent to a local clinic for further evaluation after exiting in the seventh inning of Sunday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox with a left knee injury and lower-back pain, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Acuna suffered the injuries when he tumbled past first base after attempting to beat out an infield single. The 20-year-old's knee appeared to bend in an awkward manner during the play, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Acuna will receive an MRI at the clinic and rejoin the Braves in Atlanta, but official word on the extent of the rookie's setback may not be known until Monday. Preston Tucker would likely be in store for added reps in the corner outfield if Acuna is forced to the disabled list.
