Acuna went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI, four runs scored and three walks Wednesday as he helped the Braves to a 29-9 victory over the Marlins.

Acuna wasn't involved much in the 11-run second inning but came to life at the plate in the fifth with a three-run blast to center. He nearly repeated the same outcome in the following inning but his ball hit off the wall for a two-RBI double. The 2019 all-star hasn't missed a beat since returning from the injured list Aug. 26, hitting .333/.529/.889 with six home runs and 11 RBI with a 9:14 K:BB.