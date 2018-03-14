Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

He crushed a fourth-inning pitch from Aaron Sanchez to right-center field for his second homer of the spring. Acuna is now 14-for-34 through 13 games, and the only thing standing between him and a starting assignment with the Braves on Opening Day is the desire for one more year of team control on the organization's young phenom.