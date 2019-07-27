Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Friday against the Phillies.

Acuna knocked in a pair during the fifth inning on a single to right field, and he recorded his third RBI of the contest in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk. The 21-year-old continues to put together another stellar season, hitting .294 with 24 homers, 61 RBI and 23 stolen bases through 103 games.