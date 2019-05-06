Acuna (back) is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Monday against the Dodgers.

As expected, Acuna has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Sunday's game due to some back tightness. The outfielder, who is slashing .294/.396/.487 with six homers and a pair of stolen bases through 33 games this season, will face right-hander Walker Buehler in his first game back.

