Acuna (foot) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Phillies.

Acuna will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday versus the Dodgers. He has stayed in Atlanta during the team's series in Philadelphia to receive treatment, but he could return to the lineup Friday when the squad heads to Cincinnati. Adam Duvall will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's series finale.