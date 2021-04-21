Acuna (abdomen) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Acuna suffered an abdominal injury Sunday against the Cubs and underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a mild abdominal strain. He's still considered day-to-day, but Ehire Adrianza will take over in right field and lead off Wednesday.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Considered day-to-day•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Escapes with day-to-day injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Follow-up tests await•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Diagnosed with abdominal strain•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with abdominal issue•