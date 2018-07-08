Acuna (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Milwaukee.

Acuna was speculated to be available Sunday and manager Brian Snitker said he was "leaning toward" returning him to the lineup, but will instead give Charlie Culberson the start in left field. Monday's off day provides an additional day of rest for the 20-year-old, and will have three days of rest for Tuesday's game against Toronto.