Braves' Ronald Acuna: Remains out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Acuna (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Acuna will be excluded from the starting nine for a second straight game as he continues to deal with right hamstring tightness. Ender Inciarte will start in center field.
