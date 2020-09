Acuna was removed from Friday's game against the Nationals with an apparent left foot injury, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna fouled a ball off his left foot in the top of the fourth inning, and he had to be helped off the field as a result. He was unable to put any weight on his foot when exiting the game. The nature and severity of the injury are unclear. Ender Inciarte replaced Acuna as a pinch hitter and could serve in center field if Acuna is forced to miss additional time.