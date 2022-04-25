Acuna (knee) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna played in his fifth rehab game with Gwinnett on Sunday and has continued to excel during the minor-league assignment. In addition to raking at the plate with a .357/.550/.429 slash line and 6:4 BB:K, Acuna hasn't shown any hesitation about testing his surgically repaired right knee on the bases, as he's nabbed three steals in as many attempts. He'll get a couple days of rest before playing seven innings in right field Wednesday and nine innings in the outfield Thursday in what could be his final two games with Gwinnett. If Acuna checks out fine after playing back-to-back days, Atlanta could be compelled to bring him back from the 10-day injured list for its weekend series in Texas against the Rangers. Atlanta initially set May 6 as a target date for Acuna's return, but based on how well he's fared on his rehab assignment thus far, sometime between April 29 and May 2 now looks like a more realistic range for the star outfielder to make his season debut for the big club.