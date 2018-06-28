The Braves activated Acuna (knee) off the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.

Acuna has been on a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, playing six straight games for the Stripers. The 20-year-old has been sidelined since late May with a mild knee sprain, and should return to his starting role in left field. David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Acuna is likely to bat in the middle of the order, which will hopefully provide additional opportunities with men on base for the young outfielder.

