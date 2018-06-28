Braves' Ronald Acuna: Returns from disabled list Thursday
The Braves activated Acuna (knee) off the 10-day disabled list on Thursday.
Acuna has been on a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, playing six straight games for the Stripers. The 20-year-old has been sidelined since late May with a mild knee sprain, and should return to his starting role in left field. David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Acuna is likely to bat in the middle of the order, which will hopefully provide additional opportunities with men on base for the young outfielder.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tracking toward return Friday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tuesday activation possible•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could return by Monday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Poised for rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Moving rehab to Orlando•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.