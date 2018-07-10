Acuna (groin) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

A bout of groin tightness provided a bit of a scare over the weekend, but it ultimately proved minor as Acuna has received full clearance after three days of rest. Acuna has gone 9-for-32 with two homers and 12 strikeouts since returning a knee injury in late June. It looks like he will remain in the seven hole between Johan Camargo and Dansby Swanson for the time being.

