Braves' Ronald Acuna: Runs bases Saturday
Acuna (knee) successfully worked through baserunning drills Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna hit on the field Thursday and after running the bases Saturday is poised to start a minor-league rehab assignment. The 20-year-old has been on the disabled list with a left knee sprain since May 28, and could return for next weekend's series against the Orioles if he has a short rehab assignment early in the week.
