Acuna (knee) successfully worked through baserunning drills Saturday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna hit on the field Thursday and after running the bases Saturday is poised to start a minor-league rehab assignment. The 20-year-old has been on the disabled list with a left knee sprain since May 28, and could return for next weekend's series against the Orioles if he has a short rehab assignment early in the week.

