Acuna went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

The rookie phenom is up to 35 runs scored with a .270 in 211 at-bats on the season. Acuna cranked five homers in July after missing nearly a month with a knee injury. He's also up to six stolen bases as he continues to flash both the power and the speed.