Braves' Ronald Acuna: Scores two runs in win
Acuna went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
The rookie phenom is up to 35 runs scored with a .270 in 211 at-bats on the season. Acuna cranked five homers in July after missing nearly a month with a knee injury. He's also up to six stolen bases as he continues to flash both the power and the speed.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Keeps raking against Marlins•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Launches 10th homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Smashes two-run homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Three hits in loss to Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Flashes power, speed in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Leading off against Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...