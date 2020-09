The Braves scratched Acuna from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox with left wrist irritation, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta already locked up its spot in the postseason several days ago, so Acuna's absence from the lineup for the regular-season finale is merely considered precautionary. Acuna should be ready to go for the Braves' playoff opener, but Ender Inciarte will check into the starting nine in his stead Sunday.