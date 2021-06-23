site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-ronald-acuna-scratched-with-back-tightness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Scratched with back tightness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Mets with lower back tightness.
Ehire Adrianza will step in as the right fielder while Acuna sits. More details about Acuna's condition and whether he'll play Thursday should become available following Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read