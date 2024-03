Acuna was scratched from the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Orioles as a precaution due to right knee soreness.

Acuna tore his ACL in the same knee back in 2021, but it's unclear if there's any connection between the two injuries. It appears to be a minor issue this time around, but it's no surprise to see Atlanta exercising extreme caution with the reigning National League MVP. Assuming he has no further problems, Acuna should be back in the lineup within the next couple days.