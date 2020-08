Acuna was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees with left wrist soreness.

Acuna is considered day-to-day, so it sounds as though he could be back as soon as Wednesday. The Braves have a scheduled off day Thursday, however, so he could get three fulls days to rest his wrist if he remains on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Ender Inciarte was added to the lineup as the center fielder in his absence.