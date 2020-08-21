Acuna (wrist) is expected to resume swinging a bat Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The team doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but there should be a better idea of his progression after he swings Saturday. Acuna is already eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list, but his return should be expected until he's cleared for more participation in baseball activities. Ender Inciarte should continue seeing the bulk of the playing time in center field, in the meantime.