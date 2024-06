Atlanta transferred Acuna (knee) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 26-year-old has already undergone season-ending surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, and it was only a matter of time before he was moved to the 60-day IL to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Acuna will have nearly 10 months of recovery and rehab before Opening Day in 2025, so there's a chance he's ready for the start of next season.