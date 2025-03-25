Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to March 24.

The 27-year-old is expected to make his season debut in early to mid-May as he continues to rehab from ACL surgery, so his move to the injured list was an eventuality. Acuna has been able to take part in most baseball activities during spring training but has yet to be cleared for game action. Once he begins a rehab assignment, there should be a better idea of when exactly Acuna will make his 2025 debut.