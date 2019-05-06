Acuna (back) is expected to return to the lineup Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. "He was fine, he wanted to play, he could've played, and it was just more wanting to get in front of it. He'll be fine tomorrow and the rest of the week. It was going to be a last resort that I used him today," manager Brian Snitker said Sunday.

The 21-year-old reported some back tightness late in Saturday's game, and Atlanta was taking no chances with its young superstar, but all signs indicate the issue is not a serious one. Acuna is slashing .294/.396/.487 through 33 games with six homers, two steals, 20 runs and 20 RBI.