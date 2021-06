Acuna (back) will be out of the lineup Thursday against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine with lower-back tightness, and he'll sit for the second consecutive day due to the issue. He could return to action Friday if the injury shows some improvement. Ehire Adrianza started in his place Wednesday and could receive another look in right field for the series opener at Cincinnati.